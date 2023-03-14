City of Meridian Arrest Report March 14, 2023
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|TEASHLEY J COLLINS
|1991
|2116 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|QUENTIN D RUFFIN
|1991
|4613 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|DAVID L FORD
|1963
|5321 B VIMVILLE CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|MICHAEL B STOKES
|1986
|8815 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|LARRY D SMITH
|1994
|2325 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JENNIFER M NAYLOR
|1980
|4708 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|JENNIFER M NAYLOR
|1980
|4708 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
|JAQUAVIOUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|JAQUAVIOUS Q SPENCER
|2001
|1804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|MICHEAL J RAMSEY
|1985
|925 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|AMANDA R BURT
|1972
|706 LYNDEAL DR CLINTON, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 12:58 AM on March 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:04 PM on March 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:04 PM on March 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:05 AM on March 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:59 PM on March 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:02 PM on March 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:17 PM on March 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the1800 block of 30thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently investigation.
At 7:59 PM on March 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 20thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.