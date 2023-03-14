City of Meridian Arrest Report March 14, 2023

Robbery

At 12:58 AM on March 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 4:04 PM on March 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 8:04 PM on March 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 10:05 AM on March 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:59 PM on March 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 6:02 PM on March 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 12:17 PM on March 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the1800 block of 30thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently investigation.

At 7:59 PM on March 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 20thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.