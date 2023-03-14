City of Meridian Arrest Report March 14, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
TEASHLEY J COLLINS19912116 15TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
QUENTIN D RUFFIN19914613 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DAVID L FORD19635321 B VIMVILLE CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
MICHAEL B STOKES19868815 PINE SPRINGS RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
LARRY D SMITH19942325 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JENNIFER M NAYLOR19804708 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
JENNIFER M NAYLOR19804708 25TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDESTROYING CITY PROPERTY
JAQUAVIOUS Q SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
JAQUAVIOUS Q SPENCER20011804 16TH ST MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
MICHEAL J RAMSEY1985925 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
AMANDA R BURT1972706 LYNDEAL DR CLINTON, MSSHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 14, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 12:58 AM on March 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and cash was demanded, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 4:04 PM on March 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 300 block of 17th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 8:04 PM on March 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Highway 19 North. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 10:05 AM on March 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2800 block of 41st Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:59 PM on March 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2500 block of C Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 20 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 6:02 PM on March 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of 29thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 12:17 PM on March 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the1800 block of 30thAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently investigation.
At 7:59 PM on March 13, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of 20thStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Monday.
Armed robbery reported in Meridian
New shoe factory nearing open in the Queen City
New shoe factory to open soon in the Queen City
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died, but no other...
Wreck on I-20 near exit 151

Latest News

Brandon Lee McCleon
WANTED: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 27 year old Brandon Lee McCleon
Former MHP trooper charged with beating wife arrested again for domestic violence
Former MHP trooper charged with domestic violence for a second time
Attorneys calling on Department of Justice to investigate the death of 25-year-old Rasheem Carter
Thanks to modern technology and DNA samples, Andrew K. Carriere II (left) and Inga Johansen...
Newborn baby’s suspected killers found 31 years later after Picayune PD cracks open cold case