City of Meridian to hire lifeguards for summer season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Warmer weather and bright summer days are right around the corner!

The City of Meridian is gearing up for the summer season by hiring lifeguards for the city pools.

Thomas Adams, the Parks and Recreation Director, said the city has two pools, one at Highland Park and one at the Velma Young Park but need lifeguards to open both.

“We are in need of lifeguards and pretty much the lifeguard qualifications are you must be sixteen or older to apply. Really just come down to fill out a part time application. The city has done for years and this year especially we pay for their training, the certification, which is done at MCC so it’s a great summer job,” said Adams.

The City of Meridian will need to hire about 12 to 15 lifeguards. The pool will be opening Memorial Day weekend.

Applications can be filled out at the parks and recreation office in Highland Park. The pay ranges upwards of 12 dollars hourly.

The city urges that applications be submitted as soon as possible.

