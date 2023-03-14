First Alert: Overnight lows remain near or below freezing

Rain returns Friday
Rain returns Friday(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy taco Tuesday! A Freeze Warning is in place until 10am Tuesday morning, and by Wednesday a Freeze Warning remain in effect until 9am. Use extra caution and give yourself a few extra minutes before heading out on the roadways. Patchy frost is possible with temperatures already near freezing. Feels-like temps are below freezing, so heavy coats are needed through the morning. Highs are in the upper 50s this afternoon, and we do remain rain free. Mostly sunny skies will continue for the next few days. Heading into Thursday night rain showers do pick up, and will last throughout the day on Friday. Keep your umbrella handy all day on Friday. Luckily though, showers will clear Friday night and rain will be hard to find for the rest of the weekend.

