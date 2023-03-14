Freeze watches and warnings through Wednesday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Freeze Warning is in affect for East Mississippi (Lauderdale, Newton, Scott, Kemper, Neshoba, Leake, Noxubee, and Winston Counties) and West Alabama (Sumter, Choctaw, Clarke, Marengo, Hale, Green, and Pickens Counties) as late as 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday. Clarke and Jasper County, Mississippi are under a Freeze Watch through 7:00 A.M. on Wednesday.

This cold front is coming in with a vengeance with temperatures getting as low, or possibly even lower than, 34 degrees Tuesday morning. The same goes for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with temperatures even closer to freezing.

This cold has the potential to do damage to vegetation. So, if you have and fragile plants bring them inside and cover up your shrubbery.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.