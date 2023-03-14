Jameis Winston said to be finalizing 1-year deal to stay with Saints, backing up Derek Carr

By Ken Daley
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly has agreed to stay with the Saints for another season, as a backup to newly signed starter Derek Carr.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Winston, unable to find a starting opportunity elsewhere, is finalizing a one-year deal with New Orleans that would pay up to $8 million, likely depending on playing time and incentives.

Winston, 29, was expected to be the Saints’ starter last season, before he was beset by back and foot injuries. Andy Dalton started in Winston’s place in Week 4 when the Saints played the Minnesota Vikings in London, and Winston never got his starting spot back.

Winston has a 34-46 record as a starting quarterback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Saints.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Monday.
Armed robbery reported in Meridian
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
New shoe factory nearing open in the Queen City
New shoe factory to open soon in the Queen City
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died, but no other...
Wreck on I-20 near exit 151

Latest News

(Courtesy: AP Photo/LM Otero)
Goodell says NFL was wrong for not listening to players
(Courtesy: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)
Players send video message to NFL about racial inequality
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team's...
Brees' anthem comments draw backlash from teammates, others
(Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)
NFL owners approve three rule changes for 2020 season
Drew Brees and the Saints will meet up with Deshaun Watson and the Texans on Aug. 29. (Source:...
Date and time announced for Saints preseason home opener