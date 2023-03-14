Jones County coroner identifies teenage victim in Saturday’s shooting

Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue...
Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue on Saturday, Mar. 11.(Storyblocks)
By Ame Posey
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting over the weekend claimed the life of an 18-year-old Laurel man.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall identified the victim as Kyharie Rogers.

2 suspects arrested in connection to Laurel shooting investigation

Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue on Saturday, Mar. 11. He was declared dead on the scene.

The Laurel Police Department later arrested 19-year-old Benjamin Crisp of Laurel, and 21-year-old Ellisha Clement, of Ellisville, in connection to the shooting.

L to R: Ellisha Clement and Benjamin Crisp.
L to R: Ellisha Clement and Benjamin Crisp.(Jones County Jail)

Crisp, who was also injured in the incident, was treated at South Central Regional Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg before being taken into police custody.

Crisp faces one count of murder and one count of a drive-by shooting, and Clement faces one count of aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life.

A Jones County judge set bond for Crisp at $150,000 and Clement at $10,000.

Clement bonded out on Monday.

The case is still under investigation, and Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox encourages anyone with information to call LPD at (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Monday.
Armed robbery reported in Meridian
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
New shoe factory nearing open in the Queen City
New shoe factory to open soon in the Queen City
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died, but no other...
Wreck on I-20 near exit 151

Latest News

Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
Brandon Lee McCleon
WANTED: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 27 year old Brandon Lee McCleon
Remembering "Doc" Braswell
Remembering "Doc" Braswell
Former MHP trooper charged with beating wife arrested again for domestic violence
Former MHP trooper charged with domestic violence for a second time