Mississippi child found alive after multi-state search

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Mississippi child reported missing on Tuesday was found alive this afternoon after a multi-state search.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine confirms the child was found in Mississippi on March 14. Sheriff Balentine said two babies were reported missing out of Tishomingo County, MS. One of the two was found injured earlier in the day.

Deputies searched with K-9 units in western Colbert County near the Mississippi state line.

Tune in to WAFF 48 this evening for the latest on this story.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.