Funeral Services for Mrs. Mary Ann Lewis will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. Burial will be at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mary Ann Lewis, age 90, of Meridian passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at Rush Ochsner Medical Center.

Mrs. Mary Ann was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church, formerly Southside Baptist Church. She was an avid tennis player even though she took up the game in her forties. She was a member of The Racquet Club and she loved to play in tennis tournaments throughout the state of Mississippi. She loved to stay active by working her yard and secret garden.

Mary Ann is survived by her only son Mark Lewis (Tjawanna), her sister Nancy Carroll Moore of Tupelo, MS. As well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She is preceded in death by her husband Tom Lewis, Jr., her parents, Lonnie and Eula Randall, and her brother, Lowry Randall.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com

The Lewis family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:15 at the funeral prior to service time.

