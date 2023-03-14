Victim in fatal U.S. 84 East incident identified, according to MBI

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has identified the person who was killed in an alleged domestic incident on U.S. Highway 84 East in Jones County Sunday.

MBI spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed with WDAM Tuesday that 30-year-old Priscilla Aguilar of Jones County was the victim of the incident.

Martin says that the incident is under an “open and ongoing” death investigation.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department issued a traffic alert shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday about a critical incident. U.S. 84 East westbound lanes were closed due to the incident and traffic had to be shifted to Charlie Green Road.

According to MBI, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a domestic violence call and called MBI to assist them.

MBI says they cannot make any further comments since the investigation is ongoing.

