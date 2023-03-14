WANTED: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 27 year old Brandon Lee McCleon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating Brandon Lee McCleon.

Brandon Lee McCleon is a 27 year old black male who was last see on 17th Ave and 4th Street wearing dark clothing.

Officials say McCleon was put into custody around 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers brought McCleon to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility when McCleon was able to escape on foot.

McCleon was arrested for a Probation Violation.

If you have any information on his location, please contact 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

