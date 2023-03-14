WANTED: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 27 year old Brandon Lee McCleon

Brandon Lee McCleon
Brandon Lee McCleon(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating Brandon Lee McCleon.

Brandon Lee McCleon is a 27 year old black male who was last see on 17th Ave and 4th Street wearing dark clothing.

Officials say McCleon was put into custody around 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers brought McCleon to the Lauderdale County Detention Facility when McCleon was able to escape on foot.

McCleon was arrested for a Probation Violation.

If you have any information on his location, please contact 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Monday.
Armed robbery reported in Meridian
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
New shoe factory nearing open in the Queen City
New shoe factory to open soon in the Queen City
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed that one person died, but no other...
Wreck on I-20 near exit 151

Latest News

Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
Remembering "Doc" Braswell
Remembering "Doc" Braswell
Former MHP trooper charged with beating wife arrested again for domestic violence
Former MHP trooper charged with domestic violence for a second time
Kyharie Rogers died from two gunshot wounds received in a shooting on Dr. Deborah Hyde Avenue...
Jones County coroner identifies teenage victim in Saturday’s shooting