Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 5-year-old child reported kidnapped from Liberty County, Ga., was found safe Wednesday in Newton County, Miss. Officials said Aibrey Bolin had been missing since Mar. 9.

23-year-old Sierra Carroll was arrested and is to be extradited back to Georgia on a kidnapping charge.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said Aibery was checked out by EMS and had no injuries.

Liberty County. Ga., said it worked closely with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and dispatchers until the child was located. Public Information Officer Lt. Phillip Bohannon said Newton County played a big part in finding Aibrey.

