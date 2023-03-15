City of Meridian Arrest Report March 15, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Charge
|Address
|WILLIAM COLLIER
|1962
|5011 PINECREST DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 5
|LEMAJOR U TAYLOR
|1990
|5118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
