City of Meridian Arrest Report March 15, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearChargeAddress
WILLIAM COLLIER19625011 PINECREST DR MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 5
LEMAJOR U TAYLOR19905118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 15, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

