Crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A collision involving a log truck, propane truck and a passenger vehicle near Exit 150 on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian shut down westbound traffic Wednesday afternoon.

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett stressed there is no danger from chemicals or hazardous materials. He anticipated cleanup of the wreckage might take until about 5 p.m.

A collision involving a log truck, propane truck and a passenger vehicle shut down westbound traffic Wednesday afternoon. (WTOK)

A collision involving a log truck, propane truck and a passenger shut down westbound traffic. (WTOK)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.