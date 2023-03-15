Crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59

Wreck on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Wednesday afternoon
Wreck on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Wednesday afternoon
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A collision involving a log truck, propane truck and a passenger vehicle near Exit 150 on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian shut down westbound traffic Wednesday afternoon.

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett stressed there is no danger from chemicals or hazardous materials. He anticipated cleanup of the wreckage might take until about 5 p.m.

A collision involving a log truck, propane truck and a passenger vehicle shut down westbound traffic Wednesday afternoon.
A collision involving a log truck, propane truck and a passenger vehicle shut down westbound traffic Wednesday afternoon.(WTOK)
A collision involving a log truck, propane truck and a passenger shut down westbound traffic.
A collision involving a log truck, propane truck and a passenger shut down westbound traffic.(WTOK)

