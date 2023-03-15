Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

