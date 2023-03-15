FIRST ALERT: Friday brings soaking rain and a low severe risk

Damaging wind is the primary threat
Damaging wind is the primary threat
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong cold front will cross our area on Friday. Ahead of it, we’ll have to deal with a cold Thursday morning as we start with mid-upper 30s...but the afternoon will warm up nicely! Temps will actually rebound into the mid 70s...so enjoy! By Friday, we’ll start with 60s, but temps will fall throughout the day as we get behind a cold front.

FIRST ALERT

Friday’s cold front will bring us a soaking rain throughout the morning, then tapering off through the afternoon. Rainfall estimates of 1-3″ are expected as rounds of moderate-heavy rain is likely. There won’t be much in the way of instability (or thunderstorm growth potential) in our local area, but there will a lot of wind energy as you go higher up in the atmosphere. So, there’s a low risk for isolated embedded storms that could have damaging wind gusts. So, have ways of getting alerts throughout your Friday.

Behind this system, it gets much colder by the weekend. Get ready for another dose of freezing temps for your weekend mornings with well below average highs...staying in the 50s this weekend.

