First Alert: Low end threat for severe weather Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday. It is another cold start to the morning as temperatures are already falling below freezing. Be sure to bundle up before heading out of the door. Patchy frost is possible as the viewing area remains under a Freeze Warning until 9am. Highs are in the lower 60s and another sunny afternoon awaits. Winds are light and the rain showers will be hard to find once again today.

However, you will need your umbrella Friday as heavy rain makes it way across our area attached to a cold front. Friday a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather is in place for all counties with the exception of Neshoba, the northern potion of Kemper, and the northern tip of Sumter county. It is a lower end threat, but damaging winds are possible. Stay updated with Storm Team 11 by downloading the free WTOK Weather app. Have a wonderful Wing Wednesday!

