FIRST ALERT: Plan for a Freezing Cold start to your Wed. AM

Colder air has settled into our area behind this past Sunday’s cold front. It was cold Tuesday morning with many areas starting the day with low-mid 30s. However, Wednesday morning brings slightly cooler temps... upper 20s and low 30s. So, a Freeze Warning is in effect for our Wednesday morning. Make sure to practice cold weather safety: Use a safe heating method, cover or bring inside sensitive plants/tender vegetation, dress warmly if you go out into the cold, let the faucets drip, and let the pets stay inside.

Although Wednesday morning will start with freezing temps, the abundant sunshine & a return of southeasterly winds will allow temps to rebound into the mid 60s. Thursday, mid 70s return. However, Friday, our next rain maker moves in.

A strong cold front will move in Friday morning, and it’ll bring a likely chance for rain during the morning and possibly early afternoon. The warmest temps will be in the early morning as we’ll start the day with low 60s, but temps will fall behind the front during the afternoon. Also, it’ll be a rather windy day...adding an extra bite to the air. Rainfall estimates of 1-2 inches are possible. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Behind Friday’s system, temps fall into the mid 30s by Saturday morning. More 30s are expected for Sunday morning, but both weekend afternoons bring low-mid 50s (which is unseasonably cool). It looks like temps will remain cooler than the average much of next week.

