FIRST ALERT: Plan for a Freezing Cold start to your Wed. AM

Make sure to follow cold weather safety tips
Make sure to follow cold weather safety tips(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Colder air has settled into our area behind this past Sunday’s cold front. It was cold Tuesday morning with many areas starting the day with low-mid 30s. However, Wednesday morning brings slightly cooler temps... upper 20s and low 30s. So, a Freeze Warning is in effect for our Wednesday morning. Make sure to practice cold weather safety: Use a safe heating method, cover or bring inside sensitive plants/tender vegetation, dress warmly if you go out into the cold, let the faucets drip, and let the pets stay inside.

Although Wednesday morning will start with freezing temps, the abundant sunshine & a return of southeasterly winds will allow temps to rebound into the mid 60s. Thursday, mid 70s return. However, Friday, our next rain maker moves in.

A strong cold front will move in Friday morning, and it’ll bring a likely chance for rain during the morning and possibly early afternoon. The warmest temps will be in the early morning as we’ll start the day with low 60s, but temps will fall behind the front during the afternoon. Also, it’ll be a rather windy day...adding an extra bite to the air. Rainfall estimates of 1-2 inches are possible. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Behind Friday’s system, temps fall into the mid 30s by Saturday morning. More 30s are expected for Sunday morning, but both weekend afternoons bring low-mid 50s (which is unseasonably cool). It looks like temps will remain cooler than the average much of next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning
Former MHP trooper charged with beating wife arrested again for domestic violence
Former MHP trooper charged with domestic violence for a second time
Brandon Lee McCleon
CAUGHT: Brandon Lee McCleon in custody
The Mississippi man and his long-lost daughter
The Mississippi man and his long lost daughter
Meridian Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery early Monday.
Armed robbery reported in Meridian

Latest News

Image of tornado damage in Autauga County from Jan. 12, 2023.
2 days left for Alabama storm survivors to apply for FEMA assistance
Rain returns Friday
First Alert: Overnight lows remain near or below freezing
WTOK watches and warnings graphic.
Freeze watches and warnings through Wednesday morning
Cold air continues
First Alert: Cold air settles in sparking watches and warnings