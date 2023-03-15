Hank Gandy throws in hat for Clarke County Sheriff

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 is continuing our coverage of candidates running for state and local offices. We are introducing you to republican candidate Hank Gandy who is hoping to earn your vote to be elected as the next Clarke County Sheriff.

You may or may not recognize his face but his hat is a clear sign. Hank Gandy has been a deputy sheriff at the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years. But his years of service are long-standing.

“I started my career out. I’m a veteran, a Vietnam veteran. Spent 7 years in the Navy, and 5 years in civil service at the Naval Air Station Meridian. 23 years at the post office in Meridian. I retired after 35-year service. My life has been nothing but service. State-certified firefighter. I helped organize our local fire department. I served as chief for 10 or 12 years,” said Gandy.

Gandy said his career at the sheriff’s department started at the age of 56. As he nears 74 Gandy believes the wisdom and knowledge he has gained over the years will be valuable as sheriff.

“There’s a lot of kids working out there with me that could be my kids they’re as young as my kids and they look up to me for advice, they respect my decisions. They call me uncle Hank at times, most of them do but it just goes a long way because of the experience you gain over the years dealing with people. I’ve got 53 years of working experience. Most of it has been in the service field so I know what people want to hear, what they want to see, and what they want you to do. They want you to act,” said Gandy.

Gandy and his wife have called Clarke County home for 46 years. He said his priority has always been helping and taking care of the people of Clarke County. If elected sheriff there are some things he would like to improve on.

“We just need to get enough people to get out there and be seen and be in these neighborhoods deterring some of the crimes. To me, if you’re out there patrolling, you’re out there being seen. If people see you, it kind of changes their minds about doing things because they don’t want to see the police so I believe in community policing. You have to be out there and be involved in the community. I like to talk to people, I like to be involved in what they’re doing, get out there and talk to them, and meet people. I think we all need to get out and get into communities and be known. Get some respect and trust back to the sheriff’s office,” said Gandy.

Gandy said he hopes to build on the respect and trust he has earned from the people of Clarke County and carry that with him as sheriff.

Here is a list of those running for Clarke County Sheriff:

Independents Gary Kelly, Abraham McKenzie, and Kenneth Pearson. Anthony Chancelor, Hank Gandy, and Kenneth Williams are running as republicans.

The primary election is Tuesday, August 8th.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.