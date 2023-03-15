Arrest made in Collinsville CEFCO robbery

Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has charged Brandon Lee McCleon, 27, with armed robbery of the CEFCO in Collinsville Monday.

McCleon’s bond was set at $100,000.

After his Tuesday arrest, McCleon escaped custody outside the jail but was later apprehended at Highway Village Apartments. He was originally brought in for probation violation.

