Arrest made in Collinsville CEFCO robbery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department has charged Brandon Lee McCleon, 27, with armed robbery of the CEFCO in Collinsville Monday.

McCleon’s bond was set at $100,000.

After his Tuesday arrest, McCleon escaped custody outside the jail but was later apprehended at Highway Village Apartments. He was originally brought in for probation violation.

