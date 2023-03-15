Missing Liberty Co. 5-year-old located in Miss.

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll(Liberty County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Aibrey Bolin has been located in Mississippi, the AWARE Foundation confirms.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says Aibery Bolin was checked out by EMS and is safe. Sierra Carroll is in custody, according to the sheriff’s office, and awaiting extradition.

Carroll is being charged with kidnapping.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is searching for five-year-old Aibrey Bolin.

According to sheriff’s office, Aibrey was abducted and has been missing since March 9th. She was last seen with 23-year-old Sierra Carroll.

They were last seen at Parker’s Gas Station in Walthourville.

The sheriff’s office believes they could be traveling in a white Chevrolet Silverado with no tags, or in a red 1992 Dodge ram with MS license plate U01411.

Aibrey was last seen wearing black pants, flower-print shoes, and a t-shirt. She also has a scar on her right cheek.

Carroll has a bow tattoo on the back of both legs.

If you have any information please call Detective Wills with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 912-876-4555.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former MHP trooper charged with beating wife arrested again for domestic violence
Former MHP trooper charged with domestic violence for a second time
Brandon Lee McCleon
CAUGHT: Brandon Lee McCleon in custody
Coastal WorldWide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10-11 foot great white shark by tail prior to release
Anglers land great white shark on Baldwin County beach
New shoe factory nearing open in the Queen City
New shoe factory to open soon in the Queen City
The 28-year-old woman and her daughters, ages 7 and 8, were not identified.
Mississippi woman and her two daughters die from apparent drowning

Latest News

Low end threat for severe weather
First Alert: Low end threat for severe weather Friday
Honda is recalling a half-million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front seat belts...
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to fix seat belt problem
Lawmakers are at the point in the session where they're sending some bills to the Governor and...
Some bills are headed to the Governor while others are sent to conference committees for negotiations to begin
Missing Louisiana barge worker’s body found in Mississippi River