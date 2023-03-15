New director at helm of Meridian Railroad Museum

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Railroad Museum has a new executive director in place and she’s a familiar face, Anne McKee.

McKee, who is a storyteller and a freelance writer, is also an authority on the history of Meridian. She plans to use that knowledge in her new role to bring more awareness to the museum and the importance that railroads have had on the Queen City.

”When I began to think about this position, I thought I could bring it all together. I can bring the entire story of Meridian together because the rails is the beginning of our history,” McKee said.

The museum hosted a costumed event for children Wednesday morning as part of Meridian Main Street’s STEAM Break. A scales model train event is being held Wednesday night from 7:00 to 9:00.

