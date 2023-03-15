Newton police investigating Wednesday drive-by shooting

Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick says the police department is currently investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday.

Patrick says one man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the back of the head.

Police have no confirmed suspect at this time.

News 11 will continue to keep you updated as this investigation develops.

