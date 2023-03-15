Newton police investigating Wednesday drive-by shooting
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick says the police department is currently investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday.
Patrick says one man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the back of the head.
Police have no confirmed suspect at this time.
News 11 will continue to keep you updated as this investigation develops.
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.