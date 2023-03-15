Suspect in custody after barricade situation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department confirms a suspect is in custody after a barricade situation on 8th Street in Meridian Wednesday afternoon.

Meridian Police told News 11 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday there was a barricade situation near Rodney’s Muffler Shop.

Traffic was backed up for nearly an hour as law enforcement were on scene.

News 11 will keep you updated as more information becomes available. This is a developing story.

