City of Meridian Arrest Report March 16, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MARY A BOONE19653910 40TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
LEMAJOR U TAYLOR19905118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSINDECENT EXPOSURE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 15, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 16, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 7:48 PM on March 15, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4400 block of 40th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

