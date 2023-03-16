Coach Green’s historic resume is hoping to carry this team far in the NJCAA tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you know Mississippi basketball, you know coach James Green.

The MCC men’s basketball head coach has been everywhere from playing hoops at Ole Miss to coaching at Southern Miss and Mississippi Valley State. Now he is leading the Eagles to their first NJCAA apperance since 1999. A huge honor for this team.

Coach Green considers it an honor to be in this position though. And now it is time to see what his team will do.

A special thanks to Meridian Community College for partnering with WTOK and sponsoring this years coverage of MCC in the NJCAA tournament.

