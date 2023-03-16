Coach Green’s historic resume is hoping to carry this team far in the NJCAA tournament

Eagles get ready for their big trip to the Hutch!
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you know Mississippi basketball, you know coach James Green.

The MCC men’s basketball head coach has been everywhere from playing hoops at Ole Miss to coaching at Southern Miss and Mississippi Valley State. Now he is leading the Eagles to their first NJCAA apperance since 1999. A huge honor for this team.

Coach Green considers it an honor to be in this position though. And now it is time to see what his team will do.

To check out the exclusive story be sure to click here and subscribe to our FREE YouTube channel for more exclusive content from the NJCAA tournament.

A special thanks to Meridian Community College for partnering with WTOK and sponsoring this years coverage of MCC in the NJCAA tournament.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former MHP trooper charged with beating wife arrested again for domestic violence
Former MHP trooper charged with domestic violence for a second time
Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Brandon Lee McCleon
CAUGHT: Brandon Lee McCleon in custody
Meridian Police told News 11 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday there was a barricade situation near...
Suspect in custody after barricade situation
Wreck on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Wednesday afternoon
Lanes back open after crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59

Latest News

Eagles get ready for their big trip to the Hutch!
MCC preps for NJCAA tournament
MCC split their series against ECCC in their double header on Wednesday.
MCC Eagles split series with East Central
MCC split their series against ECCC in their double header on Wednesday.
MCC splits series with ECCC
Brandon Miller speaks to the media prior Alabama playing in the 2023 SEC Basketball Tournament.
Brandon Miller seen with new security guard amid threats