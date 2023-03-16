Construction and developments are underway in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When driving in Meridian you may see a lot of orange cones and a few caution signs.

Sela Ward parkway which was started over one year ago is nearly finished. The City of Meridian’s Public Works Director, David Hodge said they were finalizing the signalization and the project’s punch list would be complete.

Hodge also spoke on other projects happening around the city.

“We’ve installed camera detection at 14th St. on 23rd Ave. So when you arrive at that intersection, you’ll see cameras pointing at you, and that means whenever you arrive to the intersection, it should turn green pretty quick, especially if nobody else is at the opposing intersects,” said Hodge.

Besides roadways and traffic signals, Hodge mentioned improvements around city hall.

“We are doing a lot of sidewalk work and electrical improvements to help with all the events that go on at city hall right, so that’s what drove that project,” said Hodge

With all the construction remember to be considerate of the workers and always be sure to slow down.

