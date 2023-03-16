Construction and developments are underway in downtown Meridian

By Anna Baucum
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When driving in Meridian you may see a lot of orange cones and a few caution signs.

Sela Ward parkway which was started over one year ago is nearly finished. The City of Meridian’s Public Works Director, David Hodge said they were finalizing the signalization and the project’s punch list would be complete.

Hodge also spoke on other projects happening around the city.

“We’ve installed camera detection at 14th St. on 23rd Ave. So when you arrive at that intersection, you’ll see cameras pointing at you, and that means whenever you arrive to the intersection, it should turn green pretty quick, especially if nobody else is at the opposing intersects,” said Hodge.

Besides roadways and traffic signals, Hodge mentioned improvements around city hall.

“We are doing a lot of sidewalk work and electrical improvements to help with all the events that go on at city hall right, so that’s what drove that project,” said Hodge

With all the construction remember to be considerate of the workers and always be sure to slow down.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Wreck on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Wednesday afternoon
Lanes back open after crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
One man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the back of the head.
Newton police investigating Wednesday drive-by shooting

Latest News

Damaging wind is the main threat
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms are possible... otherwise just lots of rain!
HealthCare On The Go hosts health fair
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation Thursday to solidify a full year of...
Mississippi governor OKs longer postpartum Medicaid coverage
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen declares bank system sound, as new rescues ordered