FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms are possible... otherwise just lots of rain!

Damaging wind is the main threat
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thursday’s mild 70s will be hard to find again until AFTER spring arrives. The big cool down is due to a cold front that’ll cross our area before Noon on Friday. Rain is likely ahead of and behind the front, but the atmosphere will be supportive of possible isolated severe storms south of I-20...mainly in the form of damaging wind gusts. However, make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe alerts before Midday. Rain chances will start tapering off around the PM commute time on Friday, and rainfall estimates of 1-3″ are expected. So, localized flooding is a concern. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

The winds will be gusty (even away from any storms) with gusts over 30mph through early Friday afternoon. So, hopefully, you will have loose yard or porch items tied down. The NW wind will also usher in cooler air, and you’ll notice the drastic temperature change once the front crosses: Morning...low-mid 60s, Midday...Mid-upper 50s, By 5PM... Upper 40s. Plus, the wind will make it feel colder.

The Weekend

You’ll start your Saturday with chilly mid-upper 30s, and the clouds will dominate the sky. However, rain isn’t expected. Sunday morning, dress for freezing temps around 30 degrees. Thankfully, it’ll be an overall sunny day, but temps will struggle to reach the low 50s.

Spring begins on Monday, but temps will remain below the average with 20s in the AM & upper 50s by the afternoon. Yet, 70s will return by the first Wednesday of spring.

