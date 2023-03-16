First Alert: Umbrella weather returns for Friday

Wind gust up to 35 mph(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are doing away with the below freezing temperatures this morning, but jackets are still needed. A taste of Spring is on the way later this afternoon with highs in the 70s. Another rain free day awaits us, so it will be great to get outside and enjoy.

First Alert: Low end threat for severe weather Friday

A cold front system Is moving in tomorrow bringing the next chance of rain. It will be a rainy scene early Friday morning lasting through later that evening. A level 1 marginal risk for severe weather is in place for our area. The severe risk zone for Friday is a low end threat, but damaging wind gust are the primary threat. Secure your outdoor furniture and plants. Wind gust can reach up to 35mph through the morning as the front is crossing through. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. Stay safe and have a great day.

