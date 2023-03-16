HealthCare On The Go hosts health fair

HealthCare On The Go hosts health fair in Meridian.
HealthCare On The Go hosts health fair in Meridian.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local healthcare facility in the Queen City held a health fair Thursday morning.

Healthcare On The Go and the Multi-County Community Services Agency partnered together to host a health fair geared towards the elderly community.

Attendees were able to get health assessments, goody bags, and snacks at the event.

Tearrah Conerly, the owner of Healthcare On The Go, said they are just excited to be able to be of service in the community.

“I think it’s very important to get the word out and continue to take care of our seniors. We are here today doing glucose checks, obesity screenings, depression screening, just overall mental and physical health,” said Conerly.

One attendee, Cathy Scott, said she is grateful for the chance to be able to get a wellness check and believes it’s very important to get check-ups regularly.

“I am very appreciative because it gives me the opportunity or it gives the people the opportunity to just come out and get checked as far as the glucose, the blood pressure, your weight, and the COVID shot. We need to have these things in our community,” said Scott.

Healthcare On The Go provides medical, psychiatric, and some substance abuse care.

The practice is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Wreck on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Wednesday afternoon
Lanes back open after crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
One man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the back of the head.
Newton police investigating Wednesday drive-by shooting

Latest News

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation Thursday to solidify a full year of...
Mississippi governor OKs longer postpartum Medicaid coverage
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen declares bank system sound, as new rescues ordered
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded