HealthCare On The Go hosts health fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local healthcare facility in the Queen City held a health fair Thursday morning.

Healthcare On The Go and the Multi-County Community Services Agency partnered together to host a health fair geared towards the elderly community.

Attendees were able to get health assessments, goody bags, and snacks at the event.

Tearrah Conerly, the owner of Healthcare On The Go, said they are just excited to be able to be of service in the community.

“I think it’s very important to get the word out and continue to take care of our seniors. We are here today doing glucose checks, obesity screenings, depression screening, just overall mental and physical health,” said Conerly.

One attendee, Cathy Scott, said she is grateful for the chance to be able to get a wellness check and believes it’s very important to get check-ups regularly.

“I am very appreciative because it gives me the opportunity or it gives the people the opportunity to just come out and get checked as far as the glucose, the blood pressure, your weight, and the COVID shot. We need to have these things in our community,” said Scott.

Healthcare On The Go provides medical, psychiatric, and some substance abuse care.

The practice is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

