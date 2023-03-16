Husband located, being questioned by police after missing wife’s vehicle found burned

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The husband of Ebony Owens from Edwards, Mississippi, is being questioned by police after his missing wife’s vehicle was found burned.

That burned vehicle, a 2015 White Acura TXL, was found Wednesday morning in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road.

Ebony Owens, however, remains missing.

In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff Tyree Jones said the search for Ebony Owens began Wednesday when she did not appear for work. Her family has also not had contact with her since Tuesday.

Electronic evidence shows her being in the Clinton area late Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff.

The license plate of her burned vehicle was found in the woods near where the Acura was found. Authorities say they believe the vehicle was set on fire purposefully.

On Wednesday, Hinds County deputies and Ridgeland police went to the Ridgeland Ranch Apartments on County Line Road where a vehicle was towed and evidence believed to be linked to Owens’ disappearance was recovered from an apartment.

On Thursday, Jones said that Ebony Owens’ husband, Michael Owens, was wanted for questioning in her disappearance. Later that day, the husband was located and was being questioned.

Authorities will continue the search for Owens on Thursday. Based on the circumstances, they believe she could in be in danger.

She is not believed to be with her husband.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Owens is asked to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

