JSU baseball to begin SWAC play against Alabama A&M after impressive non-conference record

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After accumulating an impressive non-conference record to start the 2023 season by winning 12 out of 15 contests, including a 10-game winning streak, Jackson State baseball is set to open league play hosting Alabama A&M in a three-game weekend series.

The Tigers have already played several Southwestern Athletic Conference opponents as part of their non-conference schedule, winning eight out of the nine games against the familiar opponents, including a run-rule sweep against rival Alcorn State.

JSU is also the top-ranked team in the nation in the latest Black College Nines poll.

Despite appearing in relief in a losing effort that saw JSU’s 10-game winning streak halt during a midweek game against the reigning Sun Belt Conference Champions Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Tigers ace Jesse Caver is set to make his fourth start on the mound for the opening game of the series against the Bulldogs on Friday.

The SWAC Co-Pitcher of the Week award winner just a few weeks back has a 3-1 record on the bump so far this season, allowing just 1.44 earned runs a game along with 24 strikeouts on the season.

Christian Womble and Colby Guy will round out the weekend rotation on the bump for Jackson State, combining for four wins and responsible for zero losses, 46 batters fanned, and allowing just over six earned runs a game.

The Tigers’ pitching staff ranks fourth in the SWAC in earned run average (6.10), second in earned runs allowed (84), and first in both fewest hits allowed (108) and lowest batting average against (.235).

Offensively, JSU has exploded in the batter’s box led by 2023 preseason ALL-SWAC first-team nominee Ty Hill. The star player ranks fourth in the SWAC with a batting average of .442 and has reached base in 24 straight games dating back to last season.

As a team, Jackson State averages over 10 runs a game with a .299 batting average at the plate, along with just averaging under 10 hits a game. The JSU offense ranks third in the conference heading into league play.

The first pitch of the opening SWAC series against Alabama A&M is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Braddy Field.

