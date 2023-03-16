Funeral services for Mattie Jo Roberts will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Ebb Fox officiating. Burial will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Mattie Jo Roberts, age 79 of Meridian, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Regency Hospital.

Survivors include her children, Taurus Hutchinson (Susan), Joseph “Shad” Hutchinson (Brandy), Rhonda Scarbrough (Eric), and Jan Locklear (Chad); grandchildren, Destin, Ezekiel (Kayla), Gabrielle, and Freedom Hutchinson, Hannah and Mattie Grace (Andrew) Heiser, and Drew Winfield; great-grandchildren, Elijah Hutchinson, James Beitler, Gage and Gavin Winfield; special nieces, nephews, Charles Slayton (Diane), Becky Kurt, and Diane Dial (Lindsey); numerous extended family and friends; and her special fur baby, Daisy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Black; grandson, Ethan Winfield; parents, Joe and Pearl Alford; and numerous siblings.

Pallbearers will be Destin Hutchinson, Ezekiel Hutchinson, Bubba Welch, Steffun Seward, Trey Watson, and Richie Little.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Ms. Mattie’s caregivers: Karin Both and Merrick DuValle, and the staff and nurses at Deaconess Home Health.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 1:45 PM at the funeral home prior to service.

