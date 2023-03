MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles hosted East Central in a double header on Wednesday.

Before the game MCC men’s basketball head coach, James Green, got to throw out the first pitch of the game.

MCC went on to beat the Warriors 5-2 after game one. But game two the Warriors answered back. MCC splits the series losing 8-5 in game two.

Baseball and basketball are coming together today. Before MCC’s double header against ECCC the Eagles honored coach Green and the MCC men’s basketball for their upcoming trip to the Hutch. Coach Green got to throw out the first pitch of todays game. See it tonight at 6! pic.twitter.com/IlMHkAilWA — syd (@sydney_wicker) March 15, 2023

FINAL. The No 6 @MCCEaglesBSB drop the night cap to the ECCC Warriors 8-5. MCC is back in action Saturday when they host Holmes CC at Scaggs Field. #mcceagles#findyourwings#WIDEOPEN pic.twitter.com/CCTA3h4r8o — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) March 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.