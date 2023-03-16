Mississippi State women win First Four game over Illinois

Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) and JerKaila Jordan (2) celebrate the team's win over...
Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) and JerKaila Jordan (2) celebrate the team's win over Illinois in a First Four game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(The Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 22 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, Anastasia Hayes added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Mississippi State beat Illinois 70-56 on Wednesday night to begin the NCAA Tournament in a First Four game.

Mississippi State (21-10) advances to the field of 64 to take on No. 6 seed Creighton. The Bulldogs improved to 14-3 in the NCAA Tournament since the 2016-17 season.

Freshman Debreasha Powe scored four points during Mississippi State’s 11-2 run to begin the third quarter for a 42-32 lead. The Bulldogs extended it to 52-38 at the end of the quarter after shooting 53%. Kourtney Weber sank a 3-pointer to cap a 9-1 run to begin the fourth quarter for a 61-39 lead.

After Mississippi State’s lead was cut to 12 points with 4:19 left, Carter scored four straight points to reach 20-plus for the sixth time this season.

JerKaila Jordan also scored 11 points for Mississippi State. Weber finished with eight points.

Carter scored 10 points in the first half to help build a 31-30 lead. Makira Cook scored 11 points for Illinois, which shot 48% from the field but didn’t attempt a free throw compared to Mississippi State’s 10 of 12.

Cook, averaging 18.2 points per game, scored 21 points and Genesis Bryant added 17 for Illinois (22-10), which had one of the best turnarounds in the country after finishing last season with a record of 7-20. Illinois’ first free throws of the game came with 5:35 left in the third quarter.

The Illini were making their eighth trip to the NCAA Tournament, the first since 2003.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Meridian Police told News 11 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday there was a barricade situation near...
Suspect in custody after barricade situation
Wreck on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Wednesday afternoon
Lanes back open after crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Collinsville CEFCO robbery
One man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the back of the head.
Newton police investigating Wednesday drive-by shooting

Latest News

MCC men's basketball coach, James Green, preps for NJCAA tournament.
Coach Green’s historic resume is hoping to carry this team far in the NJCAA tournament
Eagles get ready for their big trip to the Hutch!
MCC preps for NJCAA tournament
MCC split their series against ECCC in their double header on Wednesday.
MCC Eagles split series with East Central
MCC split their series against ECCC in their double header on Wednesday.
MCC splits series with ECCC