Mrs. Violet Janell Neal Fuller

Funeral services for Mrs. Violet Janell Neal will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Hutchison officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mrs. Violet Janell Neal, age 90, of the Zero Community, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Mrs. Neal was born February 26, 1933 in the Zero Community to the late Walter and Fannie Bell Fuller. She attended Long Creek School and married the love of her life, James Roland Neal, in July 1950. Janell loved flowers and working in her garden, as well as travelling, especially to the mountains. Mrs. Neal loved the Lord and was a long-time member at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. She dearly loved her family and church family, mentioning them every time she prayed.

Mrs. Neal is survived by her sons, James Michael Neal (Donna) and Rodney Kenneth Neal (Debra); her grandchildren, Jason Neal (Chelly), Tim Neal (Brooke), Kelsie Sanders (Henry), Kyle Ethridge (Jessica) and Caleb Ethridge (Sydney); her great-grandchildren, Michael, Cameron, Audrey, Austin, Hughett, Kohl, Annalise, Jace, and Max; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Neal was preceded in death by her husband, James Roland Neal; and siblings, Bryant Fuller, Troy Fuller, Paul Fuller, and Laverne Robinson.

Pall bearers will be Jason Neal, Tim Neal, Michael Neal, Cameron Neal, Kyle Ethridge, Caleb Ethridge, and Henry Sanders.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Deaconess Home Health and Harper’s Hospice for their services.

Memorial contributions may be shared with the Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

