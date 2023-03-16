Ms. Jacqueline “Jackie” Richardson

Jacqueline “Jackie” Richardson
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Union: Services for Ms. Jacqueline “Jackie” Richardson will be held at 10:30am, Saturday, March 18, 2023 at First Baptist Church Union. Burial will be held at 3:00pm at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. Dr. Jon Martin will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30am, Saturday, prior to Church services at First Baptist Church Union.

Ms. Richardson, 95, of Union died Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Survivors:

1 Daughter: Shannon Hunt (Darren)

2 Sons: Erik Richardson (Jennie Vieve) and Darby Richardson (Leslie)

6 Grandchildren: Jared Easterling (Anna), Ada Caroline Richardson, Mary Margaret Richardson, Mattie Emmaline Richardson, Stacker Benjamin Richardson and Martha Tatum Richardson

3 Great Grandchildren: Evelyn, Lynlee and John Michael Easterling

2 Close First Cousins: Dorothy Sue Paschall and JoAnne McEvoy

Ms. Richardson was preceded in death by one son, Michael David Speed and parents, O.P “Jack” Byars, Jr and Mattie Ruth Byars.

The family will serve as pallbearers.

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

