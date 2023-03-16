Newly proposed bill could phase out Alabama’s tax on essential food

Senator Arthur Orr plans to introduce the bill when the legislation session resumes on March 21.
By Romario Gardner
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new proposed bill could finally get the wheels moving on eliminating Alabama’s tax on essential foods.

It would remove one percent of the four percent state sales tax every year on foods covered by the WIC federal program. This includes milk, cheese, eggs, fruits, vegetables, cereal, whole grain bread, canned tuna, and infant formula.

Alabama lawmakers have discussed plans to remove the state’s tax on groceries, but no bills have passed. A major cause for concern is the potential revenue loss to the Education Trust Fund. The tax brings in nearly $500,000 million dollars annually to the ETF, which mainly funds public schools.

Bill sponsor Senator Arthur Orr said the tax removal on essential foods would cost the state’s education trust fund $240 million annually. He believes that’s manageable due to the ETF being in surplus.

The bill calls for safeguards by pausing the yearly tax cut if the ETF does not increase by 2 percent annually.

The senator said this bill comes at a time when Alabamians need it most.

“Families are struggling out there at the cash register, when they go to pay for groceries, and when they’re getting the staples of life,” said Senator Orr. “And so this is something that will certainly help them in their daily life if we’re able to remove this tax permanently on these essential food groups.”

Orr said he plans to introduce his bill when the Legislature resumes its regular session on March 21.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Meridian Police told News 11 just before 5 p.m. Wednesday there was a barricade situation near...
Suspect in custody after barricade situation
Wreck on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Wednesday afternoon
Lanes back open after crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Collinsville CEFCO robbery
One man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the back of the head.
Newton police investigating Wednesday drive-by shooting

Latest News

FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
Pentagon video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US drone
An Alabama prison finance authority has increased what the state can spend on building a new...
Cost estimate on new Alabama prison jumps $300 million
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen tells Congress US banking system ‘remains sound’
Image of tornado damage in Autauga County from Jan. 12, 2023.
Last day to apply for FEMA storm assistance is Thursday
Fentanyl pills
Alabama health leaders launch anti-fentanyl campaign