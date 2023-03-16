No. 1 seed Alabama rolls past Texas A&M-CC; Miller scoreless

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) last in a basket against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the...
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) last in a basket against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(The Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama buried Texas A&M-Corpus Christi under an early 3-point onslaught, launching the NCAA Tournament’s top seed to a 96-75 first-round romp on Thursday even with star freshman Brandon Miller going scoreless.

The Crimson Tide (30-5) set aside their off-court distractions and buried 10 first-half 3s in a predictably easy win over the 16th-seeded Islanders (24-11) at Legacy Arena, less than an hour from campus.

Miller, the All-American who has been beset by questions about his presence at the scene of a fatal shooting, sat out the final 14 minutes and missed all five field goal attempts. His previous low was eight points against Houston on Dec. 10.

Miller hasn’t been accused of any crime in the shooting, which led to capital murder charges against then-teammate Darius Miles and another man.

Alabama didn’t need the 6-foot-9 freshman to have a big game to advance to play eighth-seeded Maryland on Saturday in the South Region. The Tide coasted after leading 54-34 by the half.

Nick Pringle, a junior college transfer who came in averaging 3 points a game, scored 17 and had a season-high 13 rebounds. Mark Sears made three 3s in a 58-second span of the first half and scored 15 points. Jahvon Quinerly scored 13 and Nimari Burnett had 11.

Noah Clowney scored all 10 of his points in the first five-plus minutes, including three 3s.

Trevian Tennyson led the Islanders with 20 points. Isaach Mushula scored 16 and Owen Dease 14. The Islanders have never beaten a ranked team.

Coach Steve Lutz has lifted the Islanders to two straight NCAA Tournaments since taking over a team that had gone 5-19 the year before his arrival.

The Islanders were without Terrion Murdix (left knee injury), the Southland League defensive player of the year.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Advanced with its first tourney win in a play-in game against Southeast Missouri State.

Alabama: Made 8 of 11 3s early and 15 of 33 (45.5%) in the game. Got to play in an arena full of crimson-and-white against the big underdogs.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Wreck on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Wednesday afternoon
Lanes back open after crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
One man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the back of the head.
Newton police investigating Wednesday drive-by shooting

Latest News

Mississippi State's Jessika Carter (4) and JerKaila Jordan (2) celebrate the team's win over...
Mississippi State women win First Four game over Illinois
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Saints sign running back Jamaal Williams
MCC men's basketball coach, James Green, preps for NJCAA tournament.
Coach Green’s historic resume is hoping to carry this team far in the NJCAA tournament
Eagles get ready for their big trip to the Hutch!
MCC preps for NJCAA tournament