ScaleTrains Road Trip makes a stop in Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local museum hosted an event Wednesday night showcasing some model trains.

The Meridian Railroad Museum invited the public to a Meet and Greet event where the company ScaleTrains displayed some model trains.

ScaleTrains is currently on a road trip where they are traveling state to state talking how the company got started and showing different kinds of model trains.

Shane Wilson, the President of ScaleTrains, was excited to be able to showcase the traveling exhibit.

“So, I think one of the most enjoyable things is the connections we make. You know, on a typical night, depends on the Meet and Greet but we will have between 20 and 50 guests, usually. It’s a chance to really connect one-on-one. We don’t want to be a nameless, faceless company. We believe by telling our story and sharing how model trains are made, the folks that are here tonight they will tell their friends and it’s kind of that pebbles in the pond and the ripple effect,” said Wilson.

Anne McKee, the Executive Director at the museum, said the event was something the entire family could enjoy.

“This is an opportunity to see a hobby that is exciting and that is growing,” said McKee.

If you missed the event Wednesday night, the Meridian Railroad Museum will be hosting a National Train Day Celebration and Model Train Show on Saturday, May 13.

