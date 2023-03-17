All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Katey Glass

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - According to the National Collegiate Scouting Association only 8.4% of all high school softball players play at the collegiate level. Patrician Academy’s Katey Glass will be one of them at the University of West Alabama.

“I will never love anything as much as I love softball and my teammates,” said Glass. “It taught me that no matter what happens to you, if you work hard and you dream big, it’ll come back, it will all work out in the end.”

Katey’s love for the game also extends into her community. Through her student government association, she has been instrumental in raising $10,000 this year for local charities.

Patrician Academy teacher, Melissa Bracknell said, “She also has this gift of wanting to help people. So, she’s very very generous with her time, with her knowledge, with her gifts that she has and she’s always willing to help. So, she has many many talents that have gotten her to this point and that’s going to make her successful in her next endeavors.”

At UWA, Katey will be pitching, being a pitcher in softball is like a full time job, it requires year round practice and commitment, but for Katey, that has never been a problem.

“She’s a joy to coach, she always has a smile on her face, she’s willing to do anything you ask her to do,” said head softball coach, Caleb Anderson. ”She’s a fierce competitor. She’s going to win. If we split up and do a game or something in practice she’s going to make sure her team wins and I love that.”

During Katey’s signing her long time pitching coach said that no matter what she does in the future she will always be “God’s all American” it was clear that had a profound impact on her.

Glass said, “The fact that he thinks I’m an all American for God it just, it means so much to me because it proves all I’ve worked for and all my studies and dedication to Jesus and the game it just almost made me cry, I’m not going to lie.”

