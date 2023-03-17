All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Katey Glass

WTOK's Ethan Bird introduces Patrician Academy's, Katey Glass, to the All Scholastic Sport Team. An "All American for God" and stellar softball player.
By Ethan Bird
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - According to the National Collegiate Scouting Association only 8.4% of all high school softball players play at the collegiate level. Patrician Academy’s Katey Glass will be one of them at the University of West Alabama.

“I will never love anything as much as I love softball and my teammates,” said Glass. “It taught me that no matter what happens to you, if you work hard and you dream big, it’ll come back, it will all work out in the end.”

Katey’s love for the game also extends into her community. Through her student government association, she has been instrumental in raising $10,000 this year for local charities.

Patrician Academy teacher, Melissa Bracknell said, “She also has this gift of wanting to help people. So, she’s very very generous with her time, with her knowledge, with her gifts that she has and she’s always willing to help. So, she has many many talents that have gotten her to this point and that’s going to make her successful in her next endeavors.”

At UWA, Katey will be pitching, being a pitcher in softball is like a full time job, it requires year round practice and commitment, but for Katey, that has never been a problem.

“She’s a joy to coach, she always has a smile on her face, she’s willing to do anything you ask her to do,” said head softball coach, Caleb Anderson. ”She’s a fierce competitor. She’s going to win. If we split up and do a game or something in practice she’s going to make sure her team wins and I love that.”

During Katey’s signing her long time pitching coach said that no matter what she does in the future she will always be “God’s all American” it was clear that had a profound impact on her.

Glass said, “The fact that he thinks I’m an all American for God it just, it means so much to me because it proves all I’ve worked for and all my studies and dedication to Jesus and the game it just almost made me cry, I’m not going to lie.”

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
Wreck on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Wednesday afternoon
Lanes back open after crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59
One man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the back of the head.
Newton police investigating Wednesday drive-by shooting

Latest News

Knights pitcher, Ian Herrington throws a strike in West Lauderdale's game against Wayne Academy.
Knights battle Jaguars in pitchers dual
West Lauderdale, Lamar, Neshoba Central and more schools competed in the Enterprise baseball...
Recap from the Enterprise Baseball classic
Ricky Hinton and Makeem Roberts both played for the Wildcats and are now getting ready for the...
Two former MHS basketball players to represent the Queen City in the NJCAA tournament
WTOK's Ethan Bird introduces Patrician Academy's, Katey Glass, to the All Scholastic Sport...
All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Katey Glass
WTOK's Sydney Wicker sits down with MCC's assistant coach, Eric Washington, about what it takes...
EXLUSIVE: A coaches role in preparing for a national tournament