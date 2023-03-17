Argument between two brothers ends deadly in Pike County

Bennie Rimes, 60, charged with second degree murder
Bennie Rimes, 60, charged with second degree murder(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Pike County Sherriff’s Office says an argument between two brothers escalated into a deadly shooting.

It happened on Saturday, March 11.

Investigators say they discovered the body of Claude “Bo” Rimes in front of a trailer home on Harrison Drive.

Deputies also found Bennie Rimes, Claude Rimes’ brother at the home.

The two got into an argument that ended in an exchange of gunfire, authorities say.

Bennie Rimes was arrested and charged with second-degree murder without bond, but days later, it was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

