City of Meridian Arrest Report March 17, 2023
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|DEMETRIC D YOUNG
|1987
|1619 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, SM
|SHOPLIFTING
|LATOYA L SILLIMAN
|1992
|530 57TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 17, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
