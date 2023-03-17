EXLUSIVE: A coaches role in preparing for a national tournament

WTOK's Sydney Wicker sits down with MCC's assistant coach, Eric Washington, about what it takes...
WTOK's Sydney Wicker sits down with MCC's assistant coach, Eric Washington, about what it takes to prepare for a national tournament.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - What does it take to prepare for a national tournament? Well it’s more than you might think, especially for coaches at the junior college level.

News 11′s Sydney Wicker sits down with MCC men’s basketball assistant coach, Eric Washington Jr., to talk about what it takes to get ready for this kind of atmophere.

To check out the exclusive story be sure to click here and subscribe to our FREE YouTube channel for more exclusive content from the NJCAA tournament.

A special thanks to Meridian Community College for partnering with WTOK and sponsoring this years coverage of MCC in the NJCAA tournament.

