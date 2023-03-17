Families and fans send off the Eagles to Kansas with a big celebration

Families and fans in Graham Gymnasium.
Families and fans in Graham Gymnasium.(WTOK)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Family members and fans of the MCC Eagles sent the team off to Hutchinson, Kansas with a fun celebration.

The Meridian Community College Eagles will take on Dodge City in the NJCAA national tournament on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Friday afternoon the team hit the road to Kansas as fans and family members gathered at Graham Gymnasium to send the team off with cheers and words of encouragement.

This is the Eagles’ first trip to the national tournament since 1999.

A special thanks to MCC for partnering with WTOK and sponsoring our coverage of the NJCAA tournament. To see exclusive behind-the-scenes content be sure to subscribe to our free YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
Husband charged with murder in death of missing Hinds County woman
Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded

Latest News

Former West Alabama wide receiver and current NFL player Tyreek Hill is returning to Tiger...
Tyreek Hill returning to UWA campus
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Former Brandon Bulldog Gardner Minshew inks deal with Indianapolis Colts
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Knights pitcher, Ian Herrington throws a strike in West Lauderdale's game against Wayne Academy.
Knights battle Jaguars in pitchers dual