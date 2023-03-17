Families and fans send off the Eagles to Kansas with a big celebration

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Family members and fans of the MCC Eagles sent the team off to Hutchinson, Kansas with a fun celebration.

The Meridian Community College Eagles will take on Dodge City in the NJCAA national tournament on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Friday afternoon the team hit the road to Kansas as fans and family members gathered at Graham Gymnasium to send the team off with cheers and words of encouragement.

This is the Eagles’ first trip to the national tournament since 1999.

