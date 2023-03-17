First Alert: Friday’s cold front brings very cold air for the weekend

Overnight lows below freezing
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We have made it to the end of the week, and the rain showers are taking over. Heavy rainfall has already started and will continue until later this evening. Showers will taper off as we near 4pm today, but cloudy skies remain. The flash flooding potential is low, but watch for flooded streets and remember to NEVER drive through flooded roadways. The southern potion of Choctaw county is under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. The severe threat is low, but wind gust can reach over 30mph as the cold front crosses our area early this morning. Keep your outdoor furniture secured. Heat and heavy coats are needed for the weekend as overnight lows plummet into the 20s. A Freeze Watch goes in effect early Sunday morning at 1am lasting through 10am Sunday. Bring in your outdoor plants and pets you do not want to leave them outside in the very cold air. Stay warm, safe, and have a great weekend.

