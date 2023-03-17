Former Brandon Bulldog Gardner Minshew inks deal with Indianapolis Colts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Brandon High School standout quarterback Gardner Minshew has signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts heading into the fifth year of his NFL career.

After being rumored to be joining the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, the Colts organization confirmed the free-agency signing of Minshew Friday.

The Rankin County native joins the Colts after spending two seasons as the backup quarterback for Jalen Hurts with the Super Bowl LVII runners-up, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Newly hired head coach Shane Steichen was the the offensive coordinator from 2021-2022 for Philadelphia.

Minshew’s one-year deal is reportedly worth $3.5 million.

As the quarterback at Brandon High School from 2011 to 2014, Minshew completed 686 passes for 9,705 yards and 88 touchdowns in 52 games as a Bulldog.

In his NFL career, Minshew has thrown for 6,632 yards and 44 touchdowns with a 62.8 completion percentage along with a 93.1 passer rating. The average passer rating for Colts’ quarterbacks last season was 79.2.

The Colts will be the third team Minshew has been a member of during his NFL career, with his rookie stint as a Jacksonville Jaguar from 2019-2020 marking the beginning of his professional career.

