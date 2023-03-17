Former Brandon Bulldog Gardner Minshew inks deal with Indianapolis Colts

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Brandon High School standout quarterback Gardner Minshew has signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts heading into the fifth year of his NFL career.

After being rumored to be joining the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, the Colts organization confirmed the free-agency signing of Minshew Friday.

The Rankin County native joins the Colts after spending two seasons as the backup quarterback for Jalen Hurts with the Super Bowl LVII runners-up, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Newly hired head coach Shane Steichen was the the offensive coordinator from 2021-2022 for Philadelphia.

Minshew’s one-year deal is reportedly worth $3.5 million.

As the quarterback at Brandon High School from 2011 to 2014, Minshew completed 686 passes for 9,705 yards and 88 touchdowns in 52 games as a Bulldog.

In his NFL career, Minshew has thrown for 6,632 yards and 44 touchdowns with a 62.8 completion percentage along with a 93.1 passer rating. The average passer rating for Colts’ quarterbacks last season was 79.2.

The Colts will be the third team Minshew has been a member of during his NFL career, with his rookie stint as a Jacksonville Jaguar from 2019-2020 marking the beginning of his professional career.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
Husband charged with murder in death of missing Hinds County woman
Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded

Latest News

Families and fans in Graham Gymnasium.
Families and fans send off the Eagles to Kansas with a big celebration
Former West Alabama wide receiver and current NFL player Tyreek Hill is returning to Tiger...
Tyreek Hill returning to UWA campus
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Knights pitcher, Ian Herrington throws a strike in West Lauderdale's game against Wayne Academy.
Knights battle Jaguars in pitchers dual