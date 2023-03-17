Growing momentum in Alabama Legislature to strengthen fentanyl laws

Fighting fentanyl in Alabama
Fighting fentanyl in Alabama
By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Attorney General is speaking out about a pre-filed bill in the Alabama Legislature that would dramatically change the punishment involving fentanyl.

Drug overdoses are believed to have killed almost 100 people in Jefferson County this year alone - many of those are blamed on fentanyl.

The way the bill reads now, it would call for a mandatory prison sentence for anyone convicted of trafficking the drug into our state.

This is House Bill 1, and as of now, it’s sponsored by 15 Alabama representatives, according to legislative records in Montgomery. Those same lawmakers say it’s a priority - especially with those 97 likely overdose deaths in Jefferson County this year, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says he is absolutely on board with tougher penalties.

“Pure fentanyl is one that is significant in our state when you look at the loss of life. For example, just in Jefferson County, overdoses in the last couple of months alone, I think all of that is going to be attributable to the rise of fentanyl we see on our streets, and the fact in our state we don’t have a legitimate trafficking offense for fentanyl when we don’t have the deterrent effect that exists for other drugs on our streets,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The current law requires no mandatory minimum sentence - only fines.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
Husband charged with murder in death of missing Hinds County woman
Husband charged in murder of missing Hinds County woman
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded
Surveillance footage released of Mississippi mass shooting that left 1 dead, 5 wounded

Latest News

Families and fans in Graham Gymnasium.
Families and fans send off the Eagles to Kansas with a big celebration
Former West Alabama wide receiver and current NFL player Tyreek Hill is returning to Tiger...
Tyreek Hill returning to UWA campus
Mississippi State Capitol
Bill strengthening 1% tax reporting rules on its way to governor’s desk
The FCC said it’s seen a surge of consumer complaints in recent years tied to unwanted robotexts.
FCC is cracking down on spammy text messages
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP...
Ford recalls 1.5 million vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms