ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale took on Wayne Academy at the Enterprise baseball classic on Thursday.

The Knights and the Jags would take early turns getting each other out in the early innings.

West Lauderdale’s pitcher Ian Herrington did strike out 10 in the game only allowing two runs.

Wayne Academy would come up with the win 2-0.

