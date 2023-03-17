Lawmakers pass and Gov. Ivey signs final ARPA allocations

Lawmakers passed and Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill allocating the final round of federal...
Lawmakers passed and Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill allocating the final round of federal pandemic relief funds. The rest of the American Rescue Plan Act funding will go to health care services, water and sewer infrastructure, and access to broadband.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers passed, and Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill allocating the final round of federal pandemic relief funds. The rest of the American Rescue Plan Act funding will go to health care services, water and sewer infrastructure, and broadband access.

However, lawmakers’ concerns stem from how counties can put the money into action.

“Our small towns, they cannot afford that,” said Senator Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County.

Smitherman’s last-minute amendment would help small counties apply for ARPA funds from state agencies. Any agency administering funds can’t deny a timely application with technical errors.

“Gives them some advice to help them so that they won’t lose the opportunity to get the grant,” said Smitherman.

The other amendment will require local municipalities to match at least 35% of ARPA funds for storm drain infrastructure.

“We got to do something to give the proper instruction. So these areas that have been in a hopeless situation, all these years, as much information as we could give them to tell them where their options are if they don’t have matching dollars,” said Rep. Mary Moore, D-Jefferson County.

The bill passed with both amendments in the Senate and the House. With the confirmation that the money will be spent equitably.

“I feel good about that because we’ve got transparency and a way to look at it and see what’s going on,” said Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter.

“We worked diligently to make sure this was a bipartisan effort. There are elements all across Alabama. No matter where you are, they’re going to be benefits for these ARPA funds,” said Senate Pro Tempore Greg Reed.

That money will now go to state agencies and be available through various application processes.

The regular legislative session will resume next Tuesday.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aibrey Bolin and Sierra Carroll
Child reported kidnapped in Georgia found safe in Newton County
Meridian Police charged Doracio Clayton, 37, in an attempted crime at a Meridian business...
Suspect charged after incident at Rodney’s Muffler Shop
Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robbery.
Arrest made in Meridian Exxon, Collinsville CEFCO robberies
Wreck on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Wednesday afternoon
Lanes back open after crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-20/59
One man received non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the back of the head.
Newton police investigating Wednesday drive-by shooting

Latest News

Construction and developments are underway in downtown Meridian
Construction and developments are underway in downtown Meridian
Damaging wind is the main threat
FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms are possible... otherwise just lots of rain!
HealthCare On The Go hosts health fair
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation Thursday to solidify a full year of...
Mississippi governor OKs longer postpartum Medicaid coverage
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen declares bank system sound, as new rescues ordered