MPD turns over armed robbery investigation to Lauderdale County

Brandon Lee McCleon is charged with armed robberies in Meridian and Lauderdale County.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police said the investigation charging Brandon McCleon for two separate armed robberies Mar. 13 has been turned over to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said the case was turned over to help Lauderdale County’s investigation with charging McCleon federally under the Hobbs Act.

McCleon was charged by MPD for an armed robbery that happened between 1-2 a.m. at the Exxon station at 325 Highway 19 North. A store clerk reported to MPD that a black male wearing a ski mask entered the store and held him at gunpoint. The suspect took a large amount of cash and unknown amount of Newport cigarettes.

McCleon also faces charges for an armed robbery at a CEFCO in Collinsville, believed to have happened prior to the Exxon holdup.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

